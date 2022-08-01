Pembroke Management LTD Has $20.81 Million Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,537 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences comprises 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.82% of Castle Biosciences worth $20,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,301. The company has a market capitalization of $724.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.17. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

