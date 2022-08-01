Pembroke Management LTD Has $41.06 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,994 shares during the quarter. WNS comprises approximately 3.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.98% of WNS worth $41,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,206. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

