Pembroke Management LTD Increases Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.26% of XPEL worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.41. 781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $71.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 867,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,477,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,477,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,461,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,638 shares of company stock worth $11,148,645. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

