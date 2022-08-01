Pembroke Management LTD Increases Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.22% of Euronet Worldwide worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.88. 8,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.51. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.33.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

