Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 6,804 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $414.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,673. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.01.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

