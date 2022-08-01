Pembroke Management LTD Sells 71,557 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,557 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Stantec were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Stantec by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after buying an additional 58,976 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 71,288 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Stantec by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.86. 224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

