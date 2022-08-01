Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires 188 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $118.23 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.82.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.