Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires 819 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $194.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

