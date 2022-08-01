Peninsula Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lowered its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Skillz by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

SKLZ opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. Skillz’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

