Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,146,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $353.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.04. The company has a market cap of $344.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.91.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

