PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Cut by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $174.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.08.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

