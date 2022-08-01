PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.96 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.08. The firm has a market cap of $241.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

