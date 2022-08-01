Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.78

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 5898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $182.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

