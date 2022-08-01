Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

VZ opened at $46.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

