PERL.eco Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.90 Million (PERL)

PERL.eco (PERL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. PERL.eco has a market cap of $12.17 million and $1.90 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PERL.eco coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PERL.eco has traded up 4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003756 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128247 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031755 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
PERL.eco Profile
PERL.eco (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.
Buying and Selling PERL.eco
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERL.eco directly using US dollars.
