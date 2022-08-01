Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

