Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.72 EPS

Aug 1st, 2022

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $2.72, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

