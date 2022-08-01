PHX Minerals (PHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PHX opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,122,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,724,757.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $38,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,122,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,724,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 81,265 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $343,750.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,388,292 shares in the company, valued at $14,332,475.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 146,319 shares of company stock worth $548,570 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in PHX Minerals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

PHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut PHX Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

