PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Acquires 1,420 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWM traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $185.86. The company had a trading volume of 637,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,155,063. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

