PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 751.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 827,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,618. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

