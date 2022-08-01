PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,908,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $121.40. 37,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.77. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

