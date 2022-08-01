PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 590 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,114 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $164.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

