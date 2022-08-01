Pictet North America Advisors SA Decreases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.06.

Baidu Trading Down 1.5 %

Baidu Profile

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.55. 70,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.