Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $401,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,735. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.92.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

