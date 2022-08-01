Pictet North America Advisors SA Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,028 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up 1.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.65% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 19,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 180,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $53.06.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

