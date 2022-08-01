Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 1,972 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

