Pictet North America Advisors SA Trims Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,579 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences Trading Up 4.2 %

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,418. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $110.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.