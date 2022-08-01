Pictet North America Advisors SA Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,628 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.6% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,411,063. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $241.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

