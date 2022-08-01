Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $206,771.53 and approximately $4,275.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

