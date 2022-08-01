PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NRGX opened at $14.73 on Monday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
