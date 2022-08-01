PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NRGX opened at $14.73 on Monday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,059,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 112.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 727,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 385,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 327.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 229,830 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

