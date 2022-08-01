PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 545,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 382,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 361,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 251,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PMF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.64. 78,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.