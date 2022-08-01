Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Update

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,774,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,519,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,850,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,062,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTOC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.82. 401,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

