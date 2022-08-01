Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Waste Management by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $164.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

