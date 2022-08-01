Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 25.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 135,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.80. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

