Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 414.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $36.26 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

