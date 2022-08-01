Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

