Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

