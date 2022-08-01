Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.81.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

