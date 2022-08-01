Piper Sandler Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $40.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.