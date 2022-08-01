Plair Market Cap Hits $143,532.48 (PLA)

Plair (PLA) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Plair has a total market cap of $143,532.48 and approximately $312.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Plair has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,323.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004392 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032493 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

About Plair

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife. Plair’s official website is plair.life.

Plair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

