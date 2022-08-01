PlayGame Market Capitalization Tops $310,030.35 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $310,030.35 and approximately $53,404.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,240.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004403 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032618 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

