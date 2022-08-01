Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Down 32.4% in July

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,200 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 157,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $777.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

