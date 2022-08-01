Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

