Polkadex Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and $395,505.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00006909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00627337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars.

