Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Portland General Electric by 185.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,078. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

