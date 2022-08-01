Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Prada Stock Performance
Shares of PRDSY opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. Prada has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Prada Company Profile
Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.
