Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $116.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.98.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.