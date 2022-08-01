Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $206.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

