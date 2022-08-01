Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 154.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

