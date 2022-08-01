Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 106 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $181.63 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

